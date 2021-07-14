Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCRX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. 3,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,651. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.08. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $147,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,897 shares of company stock worth $3,338,801 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $12,834,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

