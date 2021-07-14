PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $9,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.