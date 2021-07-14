PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Down to $40.39

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.39, but opened at $39.31. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 901 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.20.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $51,562,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after buying an additional 1,639,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,482,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.