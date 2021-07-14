PAID Network (PAID) Market Cap Tops $21.89 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $21.89 million and $520,666.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00119408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00155222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,695.67 or 1.00288034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.56 or 0.00951848 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

