PAID Network Price Tops $0.29 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. PAID Network has a market cap of $24.32 million and approximately $625,128.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00042083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00115459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00151471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,850.01 or 1.00061919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00959968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002817 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

