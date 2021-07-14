Palo Alto Investors LP Buys 10,300 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Sage Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.6% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 1.03% of Sage Therapeutics worth $44,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.27. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

