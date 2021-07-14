Palo Alto Investors LP Has $9.10 Million Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 223.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,502 shares during the period. Alkermes accounts for approximately 0.5% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alkermes by 527.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,364 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alkermes by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alkermes by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after purchasing an additional 838,832 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 38,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

