Pamela M. Arway Sells 319 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,625. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $127.41 and a one year high of $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

