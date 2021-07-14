Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) and The Competition Critical Survey

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PBLA) is one of 862 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Panbela Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Panbela Therapeutics Competitors -2,689.27% -115.29% -27.97%

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A -$4.77 million -4.47 Panbela Therapeutics Competitors $1.69 billion $121.69 million -2.23

Panbela Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Panbela Therapeutics. Panbela Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Panbela Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Panbela Therapeutics Competitors 4688 17823 39199 769 2.58

Panbela Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.91%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.27%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Panbela Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company was formerly known as Sun BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Waconia, Minnesota.

