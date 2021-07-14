Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.