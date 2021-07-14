Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC restated a “na” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.73.

PKI stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.23. 13,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,021. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.18 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

