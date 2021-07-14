Parris H. Holmes, Jr. Sells 37,555 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 37,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $450,284.45.

Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,981. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

