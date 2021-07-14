Parris H. Holmes, Jr. Sells 37,555 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 37,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $450,284.45.
Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,981. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.
About Sharps Compliance
See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.