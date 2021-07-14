Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.44. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$8.17, with a volume of 129,280 shares.

PSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.75.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$678.84 million and a P/E ratio of -113.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -472.22%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.