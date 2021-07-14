Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned 1.37% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

