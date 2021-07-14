Pathfinder Resources Ltd (ASX:PF1) Insider Acquires A$24,375.00 in Stock

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (ASX:PF1) insider Sufian Ahmad acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$24,375.00 ($17,410.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 26.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Pathfinder Resources

Pathfinder Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia, Spain, Canada, and Democratic Republic of Congo. Its principal project is the Hamersley iron ore project located to the northeast of Tom Price in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Winmar Resources Limited and changed its name to Pathfinder Resources Ltd in September 2020.

