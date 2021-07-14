Patterson Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PDCO) VP Les B. Korsh Sells 4,577 Shares

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PDCO) VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36.

NYSE:PDCO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 704,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,547. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

