Paul K. Wotton Sells 15,648 Shares of Vericel Co. (NYSE:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NYSE:VCEL) Director Paul K. Wotton sold 15,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $781,461.12.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.