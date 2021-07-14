Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci Sells 30,121 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paychex stock opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

