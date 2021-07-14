Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $987.99 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Paychex reported sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paychex.

In related news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 12,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $400,967.74. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $597,434.10. Insiders sold 49,923 shares of company stock worth $4,583,902 over the last three months.

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $112.38.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

