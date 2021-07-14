PBF Logistics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,505 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,880% compared to the typical volume of 76 call options.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 280.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 32.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $901.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 97.04%. The business had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.46 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.