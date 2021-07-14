PDT Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $660.13. 3,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,402. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

