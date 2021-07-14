PDT Partners LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Visteon worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.06. 1,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,058. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

