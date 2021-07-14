PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.90. 322,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,944. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 294.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

