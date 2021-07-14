Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Invests $189,000 in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 252,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 829,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQI opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $13.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

