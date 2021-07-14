Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $16.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $29,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

