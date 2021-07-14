Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,314 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 790.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,157,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,035,000 after purchasing an additional 170,393 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.