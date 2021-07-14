Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,314 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 790.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

