Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGAC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGAC opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

