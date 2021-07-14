Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $119.85

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.85, but opened at $117.06. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $114.26, with a volume of 104,535 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 193.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $220,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 754,767 shares worth $84,018,260. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

