Penn Virginia’s (PVAC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

PVAC opened at $23.05 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $873.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

