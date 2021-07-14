PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of PEP opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.35. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.91. The company has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

