PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

PEP stock opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $153.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

