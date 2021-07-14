PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PEP. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.54.

PepsiCo stock opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $153.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

