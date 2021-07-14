PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEP traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $154.54. 182,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.62.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.