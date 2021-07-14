Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 755,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $10,356,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,705,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achilles Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of ACHL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 47,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.73. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

