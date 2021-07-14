Perceptive Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

SNDX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. 1,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

