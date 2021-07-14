Perestroika Buys 2,900,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Perestroika purchased 2,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $11,484,000.00.

Perestroika also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Transocean alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Perestroika acquired 1,000,000 shares of Transocean stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Perestroika purchased 3,000,000 shares of Transocean stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,211,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 180.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,847 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.