Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,611. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.48.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

