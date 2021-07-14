Peter Lamb Sells 60,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NYSE:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NYSE:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00.
NYSE:EXEL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. 11,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,493. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $27.35.
Exelixis Company Profile
