Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,829 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. 100,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,388,378. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $222.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

