PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Boosted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,338 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of PG&E worth $27,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PG&E by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

