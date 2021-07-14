PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stake Trimmed by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 46.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,501,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 231,061 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 167,874 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,533,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 261,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 95,591 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76.

