Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Pharma-Bio Serv (NYSE: PBSV) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pharma-Bio Serv to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv’s competitors have a beta of 2.35, suggesting that their average share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pharma-Bio Serv and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharma-Bio Serv Competitors 154 611 878 19 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Pharma-Bio Serv’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pharma-Bio Serv has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv 6.45% 6.10% 4.55% Pharma-Bio Serv Competitors -41.84% -18.92% -7.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $21.56 million $2.05 million 13.00 Pharma-Bio Serv Competitors $1.66 billion $99.22 million 44.21

Pharma-Bio Serv’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pharma-Bio Serv. Pharma-Bio Serv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv competitors beat Pharma-Bio Serv on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The company's technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

