Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 5,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 138,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.