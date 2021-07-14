Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.23.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $193,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,249 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

