PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $210,418.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00821586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005387 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2's total supply is 79,435,286 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

