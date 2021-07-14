Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 87.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $3,856,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $2,052,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

