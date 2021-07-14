Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) CEO Sells $1,972,430.40 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 26,080 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $1,972,430.40.
PLL opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.
About Piedmont Lithium
Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.