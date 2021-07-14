Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.81. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.