Piotr Szulczewski Sells 76,748 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 76,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $855,740.20.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84.

ContextLogic stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 622,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,056,049. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.